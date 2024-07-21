Yet another mistake

Yesterday’s accident, in qualifying, during Q1 of the Hungarian GP, ​​could have really put the tombstone on Sergio Perez’s hopes not only to have a future at Red Bull in the coming years – as the recently renewed contract would foresee – but also just to get to the end of this season still wearing the Milton Keynes team overalls.

The Mexican hit hard, thus obtaining only the 16th position on the starting grid and ruining the day for a Red Bull already crucified by Max Verstappen for an evident drop in performance compared to McLaren. They then lashed out against Checo without particular diplomacy Helmut Marko And Christian Hornerwho have hinted that the point of no return may have arrived for Perez.

Farewell ever closer

The person directly concerned, commenting on what happened on the track, implied between the lines that the team may have already made some decisionsIt is no mystery that after the Spa GP, when the summer break begins, a meeting between the top management of the Red Bull team which will concern Perez’s future.

“This day is very difficult to digest – Perez admitted yesterday at the end of the day – I know I let my team down once again and the most important thing will be to recover quickly. There are no more words to say, but we must remain positive. I am doing my best to get out of this difficult moment: There are things I can control and things I can’t control. I made a mistake, but tomorrow (today) is a new day and presents a new opportunity. The positive thing is the pace we had: we were the fastest in the long run on Friday. On the one hand, this hurts even more because the weekend had been great so far, but I am more determined than ever to get back to the top”. However, it may already be too late.