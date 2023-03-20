Red Bull Racing showed last weekend that the team is also very strong on a high-speed track like the one in Saudi Arabia. Sergio Pérez took the victory, while Max Verstappen took the point for the fastest lap time from his teammate in the last lap. Perez is not served by that.

In the cooling room after the race, Pérez and Verstappen discuss what happened. Both drivers had to drive a ’33-er’, or a lap of 1 minute and 33 seconds. Verstappen goes down considerably in the last lap. He drives a 1:31.906. Due to this fastest race lap, Verstappen now has one point more than his teammate in the championship.

How important will that point for fastest lap turn out to be at the end of the season? 👀#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ltpGcqPf1D — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023

Verstappen and Pérez about the last laps

In the post-race press conference, Verstappen and Pérez are asked about what happened in the closing stages. Verstappen: ‘With a few laps to go, I asked what the fastest lap was. First of all we were free to race and of course we had a target time per lap to the end. […] It was the same in Bahrain. It was asked, so especially when it’s between the two cars, I think it’s quite normal to ask what the fastest lap is.’

Pérez asked the same question over the on-board radio: “They told me I had the fastest lap and had to keep the pace. So I thought the communication for Max was the same or something. We need to start evaluating, because I definitely got different information at some point and I just couldn’t push there.”

Team boss joins Verstappen

Christian Horner clarifies what has been said from the team. He says both Pérez and Verstappen had ‘absolute’ freedom to go for the fastest lap according to website The Race. “We came to the conclusion, “you know what, it’s the last round, if he goes now, he goes.” So I think he’s already come to that conclusion,’ says Horner.

He continues: ‘Both drivers had the information that Checo had the fastest time at the time, he [Pérez] asked what it was, so it was obvious why he asked. He knew Max was going to try and Checo gave up after a few corners. He was already a tenth and a half slower and then you saw him give up.’

So Horner is on Verstappen’s side: ‘Ultimately, as Max said over the radio, the point for the fastest lap means a lot to him. And there’s no reason for us not to let him and Checo try.’ So you can assume that if Pérez gets his ‘evaluation’, it will be short-lived.