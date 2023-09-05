It can only be said. Sergio Perez is not happy with Max Verstappen as a teammate.

You will be a Formula 1 driver after all. You get paid millions (or a few tons in the case of Yuki Tsunoda) to drive as fast as possible with the fastest cars in the world a few times a month. The most beautiful women all want to be your girlfriend and Jack Plooy almost comes when he says your name.

But as beautiful as it looks, it’s not just rose scent and Vodka Lime moonshine. After all, you also have to deal with your teammate and if he is clearly better than you, then you have quite a bad time. And that’s where Sergio Perez comes into the picture…

Perez not happy with teammate Verstappen

In an interview, Perez has finally indicated that he is not as good as Max Verstappen. And that it is quite difficult to have to drive next to the very best of the grid.

According to the people of Racingnews365 Sergio said this:

It’s not easy being a teammate of Max Verstappen. He is without a doubt the most complete driver on the grid and is driving at a level I have not seen before in Formula 1. The biggest difference between us is that Max has been able to maintain his level all the time and I have not.” Said Sergio. Papa Perez does not agree with this…

Well. So it is. It is also not always easy for my colleagues to work with me, because even with a lot of practice and commitment it is still impossible for them to reach the same level. Week after week, month after month, year after year… So I understand that Mexican. But that aside of course…

So for Sergio Perez there is only one thing to do. Keep driving as fast as possible, always trying to be number 2 and not giving Helmut Marko a reason to cancel your contract for next year. But something tells me this is going to be just fine.

We will see that Perez again next year next to Max Verstappen. And in addition; Who else should they take?

However?

This article Perez not happy with teammate Verstappen appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

