by VALERIO BARRETTA

The Perez Crisis

Fifteen points in the last six race weekends: a paltry haul for Sergio Perezwhich as in other years has “turned off” when spring arrives and the first updates on Red Bull. This is the number of points that his teammate Max Verstappen gets in a “normal” working day, and now even team principal Chris Horner (who had always defended him) has attacked him in front of the media, speaking of unsustainable performance.

The Mexican must show signs of awakening in Hungary and Belgium, otherwise not only his contract renewal with Red Bull (which can easily be cancelled by the 100-point gap clause from Verstappen after Spa) but his 2024 is also at risk.

Windsor’s words

One of the deans of motoring journalism – Peter Windsor – confirmed as being in the running for Czech there is much more than a contract renewal: “If he doesn’t improve, it’s not just a question of his future at Red Bull, but it could also become a question of Checo who suddenly realizes he doesn’t want to be in F1 anymore and will go do something else. It can’t continue like this, but easier circuits are on the horizon“.

Who would replace him?

Red Bull has three alternatives to replace Perez, all of which are “in-house” of course. Two of them are already racing in Formula 1 and they are the RB Yuki drivers Tsunoda and Daniel Richardthe other one is Liam Lawsonprotagonist of a filming day at Silverstone on Thursday. No details have emerged on the New Zealander’s performance: however, if he had been amazing, something would probably have leaked from Red Bull circles (as happened last year when Ricciardo took over from Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri) and there would have been no coolness. It is therefore possible that, in the event of Perez’s replacement, the choice will fall on one of the “regulars”. Also because at this moment speed is needed but also experience: Red Bull must in fact defend itself from the arrival of McLaren and Mercedes, bringing home important points and taking them away from its rivals.