In Europe in mid-May

Having completed the first two races of the season in the Middle East, Formula 1 is preparing for the third round of the world championship in Australia, which also represents another race weekend outside European borders. To wait for a GP in the Old Continent you will also have to wait until May 17th, the day on which the first free practice sessions will take place in Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Fewer and fewer GPs

Before this event (which was not held last year due to the flood that hit the region), the Circus will arrive in Asia with the GPs in Japan and China, and then fly to Miami. Europe, however, still remains the world region with the highest number of races scheduled, even if the percentage of weekends has been reduced to 42%.

F1 increasingly extra-European

An effect that he hopes to see grow further Sergio PerezMexican Red Bull driver who hopes to expand the boundaries of F1 outside of Europe: “I think it's always nice to go to places where sport is the priority for people – he explained to the media – we have to remember that ultimately Formula 1 is a global sport and we might race in Saudi Arabia, but a lot of people around the world are watching us. So I think it's good that it's expanding outside of Europe“.

Not just GP

The expansion of F1 throughout the rest of the world is therefore an important aspect for Perez not only in terms of the areas where the Circus will be able to arrive for races, but also for the entry of non-European personnel into the teams. F1 itself, for example, has launched programs aimed at including young people of all backgrounds in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Projects that are added to those launched by Mercedes such as 'Accelerate 25', created with the aim of increasing diversity within the team: “In the past Formula 1 was very centralized in Europe, not only with the drivers, but also with the people who worked in the paddock – continued Perez – Now it's great to see many more different nationalities within Formula 1, not just among pilots. I'd like to see more from the drivers' side too.”