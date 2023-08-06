Commercially, Pérez is much more popular than Verstappen.

The difference between Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez on the track was once again quite big in the past 12 races. To be very honest, that was also the case in the previous two seasons. It is not that Pérez is an undersized driver, Verstappen is simply in blazing form and there simply does not seem to be a size for the Dutchman.

If you have a teammate who gets the most out of it every weekend, you are by definition a mud figure. At most you are second. If you also indicate that you want to become world champion and then play five races in a row with your car (and your form), you are immediately behind: 125 points.

Pérez much more popular than Verstappen

But it is not that they are dissatisfied with the Mexican Red Bull. Firstly, most drivers will be drowning next to Verstappen at the moment. Perhaps a Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris or Fernando Alonso will be a match for Verstappen, but of course those drivers are already fixed with other teams. But there is a point where Pérez is much more popular than Verstappen, according to David Croft via Sky Sports.

And then it’s about hard merchandise. So it is literally true that Pérez is much more popular than Verstappen. In North America and Mexico (where people are often fans of Checo), Red Bull sells many more cans of yellow gunk and generic clothing items with advertisements on them. They are much faster over the counter than those of Verstappen.

Mexico’s largest market for Red Bull merchandise

And it’s not like there’s a little bit more sales thanks to Checo. According to David Croft, a whopping 65% of ALL Red Bull merchandise goes to Mexico. To what extent we should take this number seriously and what the source is, no idea. However, David Croft is no pancake and quite knowledgeable.

Incidentally, it is not very strange either. Mexico is simply a much larger country than the Netherlands. There are already 9.2 million inhabitants in Mexico City alone, and 22 million if you count the area around it (add a little Diemen and Amstelveen to Amsterdam). There are 126 million people living in all of Mexico. So in itself it is not very strange that Pérez is more popular than Verstappen in terms of absolute numbers.

Through: RBR News

This article Pérez more popular than Verstappen: weird but true first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Pérez #popular #Verstappen #strange #true