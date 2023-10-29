Broken dream

The home Grand Prix ended after the first straight Sergio Perez, in what risks becoming the symbolic episode of the Mexican’s disastrous season. The contact with Charles Leclerc in Turn 1while the local idol attempted a super overtaking on the outside after an almost perfect start from fifth position, he nipped Checo’s hopes of a redemption in the bud, which has now complicated his position both in the world championship standings and within the his own team.

Perez’s words

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 with the Grand Prix still underway, Perez did not shirk his responsibilities, admitting a excess of optimism in the maneuver. “If I’m honest I was probably too optimistic – he declared sincerely – but the space was there and if I didn’t try when there was a space I wouldn’t be here“.

“I didn’t expect Charles to brake so late – Checo then added – because he was in the middle and didn’t have much room to maneuver. I’ve seen it, but once you commit to a maneuver it’s too late, especially when you’re at that speed you can’t lift your foot and it becomes difficult to do anything different“.

The Red Bull representative then deepened his analysis, explaining his perception of those excited moments: “I was in front of him braking and I thought he wouldn’t stay in the way, since he had no chance of going anywhere else. This was a racing accident, I attacked and it went badly. Withdraw? We had a lot of damage and we had lost three laps, it was pointless to continue. I am very sad for the result and for the fans who came here. That this happened at my home GP is one of the saddest things – he concluded – but on the other hand I am proud of myself and my team. We had one of the best starts and I decided to attack. It’s racing.”.