There Red Bull closed the 2022 as an authentic dominatrix in the Formula 1 championship, winning the drivers’ title with Max Verstappen and that builders for the first time since 2013. A double world championship that the Milton Keynes team had been missing since that year, celebrated in grand style but with a small regret. Up until the last race in Abu Dhabi, in fact, there was also the hope of being able to score another one-two, this time with Sergio Perez in the role of vice-world champion behind his teammate.

A feat that failed to the Mexican driver, thanks to the defeat in the direct fight with Charles Leclerc and the controversial arrival in the San Paolo Grand Prixwhere the number 11 finished behind Verstappen due to the overtaking suffered by the latter, which violated the team order designed to favor the conquest of as many points as possible in favor of Checo. However, teams and riders will be present tonight in Bologna for the end of year ceremony organized by FIAon the eve of which Perez gave a brief summary of his world championship: “The start of my championship was very difficult with the reliability problems we had – explained the Mexican to reporters – later though we have been very consistent. Then we had some difficult races that they put in behind Max, but we still managed to score some important points, some podiums and victories. In the last few races we got back on track and had an intense fight with Charles and Ferrari.”.

In addition, Perez has also drawn comparisons between the 2021 and 2022i.e. between the absolute first experience in Red Bull and the one spent as the most experienced driver in the Anglo-Austrian team: “My second season with Red Bull has definitely been better than the first – has explained – Coming into a new team is intense, especially during Covid which has made it more difficult to get to know everyone around me. It was difficult, but this year the difference has been huge and things are looking up. I had breakfast with my engineers this year and we all feel stronger every year we spend together. Surely things are going in the right direction”.