Just under a year is missing from one of the biggest innovations introduced in the calendar of the next world championship: Saturday 18 November 2023in contrast to F1’s historic tradition of racing on Sundays, the Circus will return to vegas 41 years after the last edition. Contrary to the 1982 GP, which saw the cars whiz around on a circuit created from the parking lots of the famous hotel Caesar’s Palacethe track will wind this time along the Stripsan area famous in the gaming capital for the presence of numerous casinos that have made this city unique.

In addition to this, as is the case in other Middle Eastern stages, the race will take place at night. 2023 will therefore be the representation of the ever growing passion of the US public for Formula 1, given that the appointment in the state of Nevada will be the third in a single league to be based in the United States. Even before Las Vegas, in fact, the world championship will stop in Miami (introduced on the calendar this year) in the first half of May, and then move to Austin in the second half of October.

The new entry with stars and stripes will also coincide with the 23rd e penultimate appointment of the championship (waiting for definitive confirmation on a possible cancellation of the Chinese GP), and already now it is indicated by some riders as the most awaited event ever, despite the skepticism of the most purist enthusiasts. Among the ‘impatient’ there is also the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who defined Las Vegas as the possible ‘best race of all time’. Even further the predictions of Sergio Perezwho commented his point of view on the Las Vegas GP as follows: “It’s great to see how fans look to the future so much – he has declared – things didn’t go very well in the casinos so it’s not a good memory but other than that everything was very good and i’m really happy. I’ve been to Vegas many times in the past, and they were very pleasant and short visits. I can’t wait, and I believe that next year will be the biggest event in the world“.