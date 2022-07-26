Sergio Perez is ready to embark on a new adventure. However, Red Bull fans can rest assured: their ‘defense minister’, as the Mexican was nicknamed after the Abu Dhabi GP 2021, is not willing to change teams. The contract signed just before winning the Monaco Grand Prix is ​​in fact valid until the end of the 2024 season and Checo has no intention of breaking it. However, the Guadalajara native has now also become the owner of a team in the championship E1 Series.

If you are passionate about motorsport and this name is new to you, don’t worry. In fact, this is not a new series on four wheels, but the first World Championship of electric powerboating which has among its co-founders also the ‘usual’ Alejandro Agag, former creator of Formula E and Extreme E, the two main electric car championships. The Spanish entrepreneur did not hesitate to contact Perez, with whom he had already worked in the past, and the Red Bull driver willingly agreed to become the owner of Team Mexico, which will bear his name. The first season of this championship is scheduled for next year.

Happy to be part of this with Team Mexico 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 # E1Series https://t.co/5I8LVYAQbZ – Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) July 26, 2022