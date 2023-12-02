Difficult season

The 2023 vintage of Sergio Perez it was certainly not unforgettable for the Mexican driver, although in the end the second Red Bull driver managed to achieve the minimum objective at the beginning of the season, which was to finish the championship in at least second place, thus giving the world champion team its first double in the general classification in history. However, Perez has collected less than half the points of his teammate, Max Verstappen, in the 22 rounds of the world championship, thus dramatically highlighting the difference in performance that currently exists between him and the three-time world champion from Hasselt.

The ‘king’ of overtaking

Checo, however, can at least console himself with a small seasonal record: the record for overtaking. Also thanks to the numerous occasions in which Perez was disappointing in qualifying, finding himself starting from the back, the #11 of Red Bull was the driver who achieved the most overtakings in 2023.

They had a good time 95 (considering only the GPs, without including the Sprint races) against the 76 of George Russell, second in this particular ranking. Lewis Hamilton finished in third place, with 66 overtakings completed, while behind him came Lando Norris and Max Verstappen with 65.

The season with the most overtakings since 2016

In general the 2023 World Championship has seen an increase in overtaking compared to the recent pastalso thanks to the incredible race in Zandvoort, conditioned by the continuous alternation of rain and sun, which produced the incredible record figure of 188 overtakings, beating the previous record of 170 which dates back to the 2016 Chinese GP. At an average level this championship has product 50 overtaking per race, about five more than in 2022, when it reached 45.2. This is the highest figure since 2016, when the year ended with an average of 52 overtakings for each GP.