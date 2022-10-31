Exactly as it happens in Monza for Ferrari or in Zandvoort for Max Verstappen (just to cite two examples), even in Mexico City the general cheering of the fans present in the stands was almost entirely for the home idol. Sergio Perez, eager to end the weekend as the first Mexican driver to win at home. A goal that number 11 of the Red Bull he will necessarily have to postpone to the next few years, that is from 2023 to 2025 inclusive, thanks to the ‘record’ victory of his teammate.

Anyway, Checo however, he was able to indulge his audience’s affection with the 3rd place, obtained for the second consecutive time in his land. A result that nevertheless has the aftertaste of a ‘sop’ for the 32-year-old from Guadalajara, as stated by himself at the end of the race: “It’s a great feeling to be on the podium, but I wanted more and am a little disappointed – Perez admitted – we could have definitely finished second, but we did a bad pitstop which prevented us from doing the undercut and being closer to Lewis. The hard rubber didn’t work for him at first, but once he got them up to temperature [la situazione] it didn’t work for me anymore. We were thinking of doing a two-stop race, but the degradation was better than expected. This place is amazing, there is an amazing audience and I will never forget these moments thanks to the people. The crowd is definitely, if not the best, one of the best in Formula 1 – he added – I am very privileged to have this support. Now I just want to go and win the next two races, we also had a good pace in the last few, so now I just want to put it all together, eliminate the small problems and I think we can do it ”.