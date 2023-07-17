Max Verstappen can breathe a sigh of relief: Perez now aims to finish second.

It is not easy to drive next to Max Verstappen. All his teammates found out about that, and now they do too Sergio Perez. At the beginning of the season, the Mexican was still in good spirits and even talked about the world title, but he is now forced to lower his tone.

The fact that Perez is less fast than Verstappen is of course no shame, but lately the difference has been very big. After failing to make Q3 five times in a row in a superior car, things started to get a little embarrassing.

Checo is therefore forced to adjust its goals slightly. In front of the Spanish newspaper Mark he now says his goal is to become (or rather, stay) runner-up. So he put his dream of becoming champion out of his mind.

The priority is to achieve two more good results before the summer. “I hope to be on the podium in Hungary,” said the Mexican. It would of course be useful if he reached Q3 this time.

Checo also feels compelled to defend his achievements so far. “I’m not second in the world championship by a miracle, I’ve won two races and I’ve had some bad races, but I’m still here.”

If Perez wants to stay second in the championship Alonso and Hamilton its greatest rivals. Alonso is only 19 points behind Perez, but Aston Martin seems to be falling back a bit. Checo may therefore have more to fear from Sir Lewis. He is 35 points behind him and has been on the podium three times in the past four races.

