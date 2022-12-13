Daniel Ricciardo’s life will look different in the coming year than the previous twelve years. After having spent time with McLaren and Renault, he is back at his old place, but as a test driver. Ricciardo has dropped that he does not rule out wanting to be at the front of the starting line again in 2024, perhaps Red Bull Racing. Perez is not worried about this.

Verstappen will not be sent off so quickly at Red Bull, so Pérez would have to give up his spot. For now there are some empty rumors and nothing is certain. Although you can be sure that Ricciardo is happy to get back into the Red Bull as a second driver. He must be first mojo find; don’t forget he once finished above reigning champion Vettel in the championship.

The Mexican driver is not worried. He counters Sky Sports F1 that he is ‘very relaxed’. “We always live under a lot of pressure. Nothing changes on my side,” says Pérez. The driver is even happy that Ricciardo is joining the team: ‘I think it’s a great achievement for the team to have a driver like Daniel. He will add a lot to our team.’

Pérez about his friendship with Ricciardo

Pérez gets on well with Ricciardo: “He’s a great guy, he’s one of the guys I hang out with the most in the paddock. It’s great to have Daniel on the team.’ For now, Ricciardo will indeed only do some marketing and simulator work. What Ricciardo will do next is still a mystery to the driver himself. There may be a chance at Red Bull.

Pérez’s contract expires at the end of 2024. Until then, he will be Max Verstappen’s teammate. For the time being, Red Bull’s management will not want to get rid of Pérez. He fits perfectly in the role of water carrier. How different is that at Ferrari and Mercedes where the drivers act on an equal level, which can cause unnecessary tension within the team.