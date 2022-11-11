The penultimate F1 weekend of 2022 is on! We are back in Brazil at the Interlagos circuit. The expectation is that Verstappen will dominate, just like in Mexico. For a moment it seemed that Nyck de Vries would make minutes on the track. He would replace Lando Norris who was not feeling well on Thursday, but the Brit is back today.

Despite different weather forecasts, it is dry in São Paulo. Max Verstappen immediately looks for the limit during the start of the 1st free practice and also crosses it. He shoots through the fourth corner. That is where Verstappen and Hamilton went off together in 2021. Moments later, Verstappen lets us know over the radio that the car does not send in at all.

Which teams are doing well at Interlagos?

It is still too early to say who has the best cards in Brazil. Fortunately, we’ll find the answer to that question today when we’re going to qualify tonight. In the first free practice, Red Bull does best on the hard in terms of lap times. Verstappen and Pérez are faster than anyone on mediums except Bottas.

When we move to the soft tyre, Red Bull is once again in control. Also on this rubber, Verstappen is not happy with his car, which, according to him, still does not send in. In every corner the RB18 doesn’t do what Verstappen wants, except for corners 6 and 7. Those are two fast right turns that you can think of as a corner.

It is hoped for the Dutchman that his team can remedy this for qualifying. From the first practice, we can say that the first and third sectors are for Red Bull. This is due to the straights and high top speed of the car. Ferrari is the best in the second sector. This is the technical, twisty part of the track. There they gain enough time to split the Red Bulls. Pérez is the fastest followed by Leclerc at 0.004 seconds and Verstappen at 0.008 seconds.

1st free practice of the Brazilian GP 2022

Sergio PerezI Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton

What time does F1 start at Interlagos?

Friday

Qualification: 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday

2nd free practice: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

sprint race: 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Sunday

Race: 7 p.m.