Will Checo also get a position elsewhere? Because Sergio Pérez is being sabotaged.

The battle between Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen is not a very exciting one. Although everyone actually knew that, we all hoped for something different. Because for a few races, Pérez did above average and was able to benefit from some bad luck from Verstappen. The street circuits also play into the hands of the Mexican. But after two races it is clear where Pérez (2) and Verstappen (1) stand.

According to politician Alberto Tello de Meneses is that because Sergio Pérez is being sabotaged. First, it’s Albertoooo, second, Alberto Tello de Meneses is a Mexican politician. So that will explain things a bit.

Pérez is sabotaged by Red Bull

According to Alberto Tello de Meneses, they are currently leading Max Verstappen at Red Bull. He made this known via the opinion platform Twitter. The tone is incredibly loud. According to Alberto, Helmut Marko has failed to make Verstappen the youngest champion ever. His new mission is to try and convince everyone that Pérez has the same car as Verstappen.

That is not the case, according to Mr. Tello de Meneses. It You can read the entire story here and is really funny. This is a representative of the people! Even uncle Thierry wouldn’t think it right to spread so much unfounded nonsense on Twitter,

Does this guy have a point?

Of course we have to see if this way has a point at all. Look, it is not surprising that a protégé of the team that has been very successful recently has the best chance of winning. So there will undoubtedly be a preference.

Just as it was with Eddie Irvine, Rubens Barichello and Valtteri Bottas. Incidentally, Marko has not failed to produce the youngest world champion. He did that too, just not with Verstappen, but with Sebastian Vettel.

However, the problem is not with Marko, Newey or Horner. On the track you can clearly see how the relationships are. Verstappen makes very few mistakes and is fast to very fast in all circumstances. Pérez has already made a few costly mistakes in Australia, Monaco and Spain. If Pérez really wants to compete for the world title, then that kind of moment should not happen again.

Even Bottas was faster

Pérez will also simply have to be faster than Verstappen. There has never been a moment when Pérez was faster than Verstappen in qualifying entirely on his own. Or in a race. Valtteri Bottas has been faster than Hamilton in recent years on some circuits that suited him. We have never seen such a race weekend at Red Bull.

Then the floor is now yours, dear reader! Does this Mexican MP have a point and Sergio Pérez is being sabotaged? Or do they have the Mexican equivalent of orange glasses there? Let us know in the comments!

