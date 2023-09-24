Sergio Perez has held his ground for a long time. But he is now drowning under the pressure of being the second man next to Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Secretly it was quite a fun race this morning in Japan, on an extremely cool circuit. The only problem was: Max Emilian was ridiculously dominant again. The Red Bull RB19 goes like a rocket on these types of tracks with fast corners. Actually, just like Adrian Newey’s cars have (almost) always done. So, after the start and perhaps briefly before Max’s pit stop after Piastri had stopped under the VSC, it was never really exciting for the win. Red Bull Racing also won the constructors’ title.

1-2

However, there was also an elephant in the room. Perhaps it was exemplary of the entire season that Perez did not contribute today to winning the constructors’ title. The Mexican could have done himself a huge favor by scoring a 1-2 in front of the statue and joining in the celebration. But instead he fell completely through the ice again.

Only 4 penalty points

It was a Monaco-esque disaster weekend for Perez. He did score points, but only on his FIA super license in the form of 4 penalty points. The Mexican was the first to admit it himself. It was crazy all weekend. It started with a mediocre qualifying, a touch at the start of the race and then an extremely clumsy ‘overtaking’ against Magnussen.

Sad

Successfully completing the latter was never possible and so PER knocked the Dane around. Perez had to take his third nose of the day, was a little ‘too smart’ in the pit lane and also received a penalty for that. The shame was complete when the Mexican was sent off the track by Red Bull with laps behind. This so that he does not take a grid penalty to Qatar.

Pinball

Afterwards, team honchos Marko and Horner are not really happy with PER. Marko is still relatively mild. He says everything went wrong today. This time Horner is slightly less positive than the ascerbic Austrian. He says Sergio had a dramatic start to the race and became something of a pinball ball, and then everything went wrong after that. According to Horner, the only thing that went well was avoiding the grid penalty for Qatar. Ouch…

Perez is the new Albon, or Gasly

There is no way around it: Perez is increasingly drowning next to Max Verstappen. Somehow the Mexican, just like Albon and Gasly before him, cannot get the speed out of the Red Bull that Max gets out of it. For two years, the veteran managed to compensate for this by staying calm, gaining points and occasionally achieving victories and podiums when he did succeed. But this year Max is so unapproachable that rookie-like mistakes also creep in. Perez already torpedoed Albon in Singapore and a week later Magnussen is now the winner. And then suddenly you are not only slow but also a bad pilot.

Contract in jeopardy?

Perez has a contract for next year, but given Red Bull’s track record, more and more people are concerned that he will serve it out. The disadvantage for Red Bull is that Perez is undoubtedly more expensive to buy out than Nyck de Vries. Anyway, the money flows in like water to the team and they are not allowed to spend it on other things. Especially now that Lawson is emerging as a potentially bona fide F1 driver, it would no longer surprise anyone if Checo is thrown out.

This article Perez increasingly under pressure after disastrous weekend first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

