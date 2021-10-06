After facing a rather brilliant first part of the season, topped off by the second career victory that came unexpectedly at the end of the chaotic Baku GP, Sergio Perez faced a dull second half of the championship.

The Mexican driver began to struggle starting from the Silverstone GP and from the English round he has collected only 16 points so far. A modest result that weighed on the Constructors’ point of view.

Red Bull, in fact, has been overtaken in the standings by Mercedes and the Star team now leads with a margin of 33 points over the Milton Keynes team.

Between unfortunate episodes and qualifying performances often below expectations, Red Bull paid dearly for the contribution of the Mexican who currently occupies the fifth position in the standings, behind Lando Norris, with 120 points.

If you think that his teammate, Max Verstappen, has more than double – 244.5 – you can understand how difficult the moment Sergio is going through.

Despite this, the driver called to replace Alex Albon said he was certain he could return to the levels he was accustomed to in the past and in Turkey he wants to savor the champagne from the podium again as already happened in 2020 when he closed in second position.

“I have a lot of confidence in the car and I think I’ve been able to show a good pace lately. In any case, I am aware of having to put everything together to be able to get the car in the positions it deserves and to get important points to allow the team to fight for the Constructors’ title ”.

“I’m looking forward to the last seven races of the season and I’m sure luck will turn on my side. We are doing well on the track and this weekend I want to get back on the podium ”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Perez has just returned from a very complicated weekend in Sochi. In qualifying the Mexican was unable to do better than the ninth time also thanks to the changing weather conditions, while in the race, also due to the downpour that suddenly hit the track, Perez finished in a modest ninth place.

That Sergio has to find a change of pace in these last seven seasonal appointments is known not only to the leaders of Red Bull, but also to Perez himself who at Istanbul Park wants to return to being a fundamental pawn not only for the fight in the Constructors’ championship. , but also in the one for the world title between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

“We worked hard after Russia to analyze what worked and what didn’t work so that we could understand where to improve. I spent a little more time simulating before Turkey and we have been preparing intensely for this weekend ”.