Perez champion 2023?

Up until last year it was really hard to think seriously about Sergio Perez as world title contender, but the victory achieved in the last Saudi Arabian GP has generated many opinions in favor of this hypothesis. In the opinion of some former riders like Timo Glock, the Mexican could really challenge Max Verstappen to the world title, even if there are those who still insist on indicating the Dutchman as the undisputed number one candidate to conquer the world championship.

Experience that can help

However, if we focus exclusively on the opinions of those who have achieved at least one world title in their career, one of the most curious thoughts is that of Damon Hillentered in the roll of honor of Formula 1 in 1996. The Englishman, who spoke on the podcast F1 Nation, believes that there is a particular experience lived by Perez that could help the Red Bull Mexican not so much to fight for the most coveted finish line, but rather to resist in the duel with his teammate. Specifically, Hill referred to the season 2013when Checo was promoted to McLaren to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Perez will resist

The current number 11, however, only stayed one year at Woking, in what was also billed as the first season of McLaren’s decline. Perez was then challenged for the approach, but a decade later he was publicly defended by Hill: “The very sad fact is that I think it was misinterpreted – has explained – I think his relaxed, easygoing style was misunderstood, and that was a mistake. At McLaren they decided that he wasn’t suitable for their mentality, for what they wanted, and it went badly from there. He got his way back and found a place in a team like Red Bull, ed it is strong enough to withstand the pressure that you get in a team like this. I’m not saying it’s water under the bridge, but in an environment where so many young drivers have been ‘crushed’, he will be able to resist“.

Who will win the title?

However, while emphasizing the concrete possibility of seeing a internal challenge between Perez and Verstappen, as allowed by the team, Hill does not believe in the victory of the Mexican: “I’m sure they will allow it – he added referring to Horner and Marko – but I believe that they’ll prefer Max to win, and that in the end it will be the latter that will prevail. Also, I don’t think Checo has the speed and ruthlessness of Max.”