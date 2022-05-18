In Barcelona with a smile on his face and joy in his heart. Emotions that can give you few, very few things in life: for example, the birth of a child. For Sergio Perez the one born last weekend is the third: after Chequito Jr. (four years old) and Carlota (two years old) he came into the world Emilio. The little one clearly won’t be able to enjoy his dad whizzing on the Montmeló circuit, but Perez will want to dedicate to him a victory in any way or in any case that missed podium in Miami for a wrong attack on Carlos Sainz.

¡Nació el tercer hijo de @SChecoPerez y on esposa Carola! 👶🏻 Muchas felicidades a toda la familia, ¡y bienvenido al mundo Emilio! 💙 pic.twitter.com/TkmQ96tTAx – Escudería Telmex (@escuderiatelmex) May 15, 2022

These are the words of the Mexican in view of the Spanish Grand Prix: “Miami has been a crazy week for all of us and although Max took the win and I picked up important points, I didn’t leave satisfied. I always want to get on the podium and I knew I had the pace to beat Ferraris, so I was frustrated. If I can have a consistent weekend with the car, I know I can live up to it Max and I will try to repeat the Imola result. From Miami I had a new baby, Emilio, and it would be great to welcome him into the world with a great result. We know the Barcelona track very well thanks to the pre-season tests, we know what to expect, but the car we tested in February is very different from the one we are driving now, it has improved, and it will be interesting to see the progress we have made in these. months“.