Sergio Perez he was perhaps the only member of the Red Bull house to leave Australia with a smile. The Mexican in fact ended the Melbourne race in second place, albeit more than 20 seconds behind the winner of the race – and true ruler of the first part of the season – Charles Leclerc. Checo is approaching the first European round of the season with the satisfaction of being the first rider of the team in the standings, obviously thanks to Verstappen’s two retirements, with five points clear of the reigning champion. At the moment, however, given the reliability problems that the Milton Keynes team is chronically experiencing, the main goal of the entire team is to collect important points in terms of ranking.

“Can’t wait to get back in the car this weekend – commented the native of Guadalajara presenting the Imola weekend – the Australian GP days were difficult for the team, but for me it was another consistent weekend after the one in Jeddah. I am happy with how I have behaved so far. Getting on the podium for the first time this season in Melbourne was a step in the right direction – continued Perez – but I won’t stop there. I want to be up front every week, for the team and for myself “.

The Santerno track will also give the drivers the opportunity to compete in the first sprint race of the season. An extra opportunity to score points that Perez obviously doesn’t want to miss. “Let’s go back to the ‘sprint’ format this weekend – he concluded – and I will aim to collect as many points as possible. Everything comes from doing a good performance in qualifying on Friday. It looks like it might rain this weekend too, so the weather will play a role. I want to learn from last season’s race in the wet at Imola and continue to improve in all areas “.