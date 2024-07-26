Spa is coming

A very important weekend is approaching for Sergio Perezwhich with the Belgian Grand Prix will try to recover from a period of severe crisis in results, but not only that. 7th in Hungary, the Mexican’s weekend was however compromised by an error during Q1, which in addition to excluding him from the fight for the podium also increased the risk of a possible conclusion of his experience in Red Bulla team that is evaluating other drivers for a possible replacement of #11 which could happen as early as the summer break.

Accustomed to the pressure

Consequently, a good performance starting from Spa would remove the dangers and tensions surrounding Max Verstappen’s teammate, who stressed his main objectives: “I am fully confident – he told the media pre-weekend – I know I’ve been very strong in these conditions in the past, so the goal is to get back in the car and do the right job for the weekend. There have been other drivers who have had a similar period of bad races, but it’s not that obvious. I think at Red Bull the media talks about it all the time, and the control is probably worse for the Red Bull drivers. I grew up since my karting days knowing that if I didn’t win a race, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get to the next one. I grew up with a lot of pressure in my career so it’s no different. I think In Formula 1 we are quite used to this type of pressure“.

100% safe

Perez, who also said he is certain he can continue at Red Bull, and that the Spa race will not be his last 100%: “I know what is written in my contract, I know that the team has faith in me and I know what the main objective is, which is to get results on the track. – he continued – as I said, it seems to me that all the team is focused on getting the season back on track, the rest is pure speculation. We are working to win the Constructors’ Championship. I am focusing within the team to get the most out of the team and the car. I am not worried. As I said, I know where I stand. My only concern is to get my season back on track. Apart from that, I am quite calm.”