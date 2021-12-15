The celebrations for the victory of the world title just won by Max Verstappen continue outside of Abu Dhabi, where the Dutchman achieved his first success in the world championship and where, two days after his success, he was back on track to play the first day of post-seasonal testing. On the contrary, the second and final session ended with Sergio Perez at the wheel of Red Bull, with the Mexican who took over the work done by his teammate and by the young Juri Vips, Formula 2 driver and member of the Red Bull Junior Team.

The 31-year-old, struggling with the first laps held with the new 18-inch tires, finally completed a total of 118 laps, anticipating the sensations transmitted by the Pirelli tires: “It was a really interesting day – He admitted – the new tires are quite different from the current ones, particularly in their behavior. All in all, I am pleasantly surprised. I know it’s just the first few days, but one of the things we’ve worked on the most has focused on temperature management, and I can tell they seem to be more robust in terms of surface warming. It was great to be on the track today and, at the moment, I have a good feeling with these tires“.

In this way, Perez is archiving his first championship at the wheel of Red Bull, characterized by five overall podiums. Among these, the victory obtained in Azerbaijan stands out, the only success of the season and second of his career after the one obtained, in 2020, with Racing Point: “It was nice to get back behind the wheel of the RB15 – he added – because reminded me of my first day ever with Red Bull. And to think it was only at the beginning of the year, it looks like it happened three years ago! It’s been a long but enjoyable year, and I’m looking forward to spending some time at home in Mexico before returning to full speed in 2022 ″.