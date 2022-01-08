The 2021 championship marked an important milestone for the careers of several drivers engaged in the last season: between absolute debuts and first-tier transfers, one of the moves that attracted the general attention of the public the most was that implemented by Red Bull. The Austrian team, in fact, has signed the Mexican Sergio Perez, promoted by Racing Point to replace the Thai Alex Albon. The 31-year-old, in turn fresh from his first victory in Formula 1, thus seized the opportunity to race for a top team, despite having to deal with a significant technical difficulty. Perez, in fact, had to adapt to the characteristics of the Honda power unit, at the same time abandoning a driving style typical of his experience with engines Mercedes. Certainly not an easy feat for the number 11, thanks to the fact that, before moving to Red Bull, he had raced with the engines of the German company from 2013 to 2020.

The Guadalajara driver analyzed this specific aspect at the end of the last season, however marked by the victory in GP of Azerbaijan: “You generally underestimate these things until you experience them and experience them – remarked Max Verstappen’s teammate – driving with a different power unit is a completely different task. It’s like being at the controls of a car with a high versus low rake. You have to completely change the approach, as well as learn new techniques, since nothing really worked than what I did before“.

“It would be the same – he added, reiterating what he said days ago – if, for example, Max went to Mercedes: it would not be the same thing at all. Very similar lap times are produced, but the way they are achieved is extremely different. There have been circuits where I felt more competitive than others; more than for the curves of the various tracks, the main problem was to adapt to the tracks“. With 2021 now in the archive, the entire championship played by the Mexican will be useful for the latter to relaunch in view of 2022, thanks to the greater confidence he can now boast with the Japanese power unit and with the team: “We already have a foundation on which we can work and improve further – he concluded – and that will make a huge difference. I already know people, and I know how to get the most out of every single individual around me. Therefore. it will all be very different “.