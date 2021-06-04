Perez: I finally understand my car

Baku (Reuters)

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez set the fastest time in the second session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, ahead of teammate Max Verstappen, while the two Mercedes drivers failed to appear in the top ten. A lap time at the Baku street circuit was 1 minute 42.115 seconds, 0.101 seconds ahead of Verstappen. “We made very good progress, after Monaco we analyzed the situation in depth and we looked great today, I finally understand a little more about this car, what I need to drive it,” said Perez, who joined Red Bull this season. All in all, I think today was my best test of the season, Friday the most complete in terms of data and comfort in the car.The 23-year-old Dutchman Verstappen led the first period with a time of 1:43.84.Verstappen is four points clear. On Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes driver, after he tightened his grip on the lead by winning in Monaco last month, while the British driver finished the race in seventh place. Verstappen said: “We have had a good performance and a great start to the race so far. The car in the morning was very comfortable, and in the second period We made a few changes to see if it would be better, but I think we were a little behind. Seven-times world champion Hamilton, Verstappen’s closest rival after five races, finished 11th, more than a second off the pace. , where the team most dominant in the sport suffered again His Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas, winner of the last race in Azerbaijan in 2019, came 16th, more than two seconds behind Perez, and finished tenth in the first practice period. Hamilton said he did all the required laps without any errors, but he lacked the speed as he had two weeks ago in Monaco. “We’re definitely going back and I think everyone will be looking at the data trying to figure out how to improve, and I didn’t feel comfortable in this period of testing, I was trying to get ahead, the car didn’t help me, in some areas the car should have been faster but it wasn’t It’s possible, it’s not easy to get out of the top 10, but I don’t really know why we’re in it.” Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third in both sessions. His teammate Charles Leclerc, who took pole in Monaco, finished second. In the morning and fourth practice in the evening, Ferrari looks like the team closest to competing with Red Bull for pole position on Saturday, and the circuit proved difficult for drivers who returned to competing in Baku without fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.