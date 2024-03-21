Verstappen-Mercedes

There are numerous topics that were touched upon during the press conference reserved for the riders of the pre-Australian GP, ​​and one of these could not be that relating to the future of Max Verstappenconsidered near the Mercedes after the disagreements that arose within the team between team principal Christian Horner and Councilor Helmut Marko. The questions, in this regard, are inevitable, addressed to the person who in Red Bull occupies the role of teammate of the reigning three-time world champion, i.e. Sergio Perez.

Different contracts

At first, the Mexican was asked if he also has one contractual clause which allows him to leave the team if Marko or Horner leavesand if a similar clause is also included in your contract, or if you would like it: “I do not have them – he answered – I don't know what clause Max has in his contract. I think it's best to ask him. As far as I know, I believe Max has a contract with the team and is fully committed to the team. The rest is not for me to comment on and it has nothing to do with me. I'm focusing on what I have to do, and I don't see any reason to talk about other riders when we don't know any facts.”

The impact of possible departure

Sky Sports F1's David Croft then posed another question to Checo, this time relating to whether Verstappen actually leaves Red Bull, and how this departure would affect the team dynamic: “I think the team is in an enviable position because, with the results we are currently achieving and the harmony that exists in the team, I think it will take many years for other companies to do the same. – he added – everyone on the team is working really well together, with the dynamics that are there now. The whole engineering group is really united, and on the track you can see how efficient we have been over the last year. So I think about see no reason to change the dynamics, but it would obviously be a huge blow to the team if Max were to leave“.