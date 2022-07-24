At the 50th of the 53 laps scheduled for the French GP, Guanyu Zhou parked his Alfa Romeo in the escape route of Curva 6. After the display of the yellow flags, the Race Direction opted for the display of the Virtual Safety Car, which obliges the pilots to respect a certain time delta in the indicated sectors. At that juncture, the Red Bull of Sergio Perez was in third position, closely followed by George Russell’s Mercedes, but once the “VSC Ending” signal was exposed, that is the conclusion of the partial neutralization of the race, at the restart the British mocked the Mexican, who seemed to be surprised by the opponent’s move. Then Perez’s attempts to recover a podium placement were useless and therefore he finished in fourth place under the checkered flag.

However, observing the signs of the Race Direction it can be seen that from the FIA the “VSC Ending” signal started twice, after a few tens of seconds. This created confusion in Perez, who thus found it difficult to understand where to make ends meet: “In the restart after the VSC I think there was a problem“, Confirmed the Red Bull driver, explaining:”It was supposed to end after Turn 8 and instead ended much later, in Turn 15 and this took me by surprise. The system told me that from Curve 9 it would start again, the FIA ​​system“.

Reviewing the rest of the race, Perez concluded: “I had a very bad start, where I skated. The fight with Russell? If I hadn’t lifted my foot in the chicane, there would have been an accident. There he went a little over the limit and I had to avoid it “. With the retirement of Leclerc, Perez has propelled his third world championship position, at -7 from the Monegasque, but at -69 from his teammate Max Verstappen.