It is no secret that the recent performance of Sergio Perez are over in the viewfinder of critics and under the magnifying glass of the Red Bull management. In fact, the expert Mexican driver added up the disappointing streak of four missed top 10s in qualifying, an unacceptable result if you drive the space RB19 with which Max Verstappen is comfortably dominating the world championship.

However, the recent race in Austria gave comfort to Perez, with second place in the Sprint and the comeback from 15th to 3rd place in the Sunday race, which allowed him to still have a 17-point lead over Fernando Alonso, third. However, Verstappen took off, given that he is currently 81 lengths away from the Guadalajara driver.

Perez’s words in the press conference

“I’m happy because mine health conditions have improved since last weekend. Now we are fresh and ready, I hope I am not intimidating Sainz as we were in the middle of a frantic battle last week. Coming back from fifteenth position to the podium was nice.

I think I’m able to repeat the performance from the beginning of the year. I added up some pretty bad races and we understood the reason. Hopefully we can maintain some continuity between now and the end of the season. The Silverstone track can be positive for us, high speed has been one of our strengths and therefore we can shine even more than in recent weekends. We all know Silverstone very well, already from the lower categories, we know it inside out. We talked a lot with the engineers in these races and we know how to get out of the difficulties.”