Mexican Lightning

The biggest surprise on Saturday at Spa was undoubtedly represented by Sergio PerezThe Mexican Red Bull driver, who seemed to be on the verge of being forced to leave, has instead strengthened his position in the Milton Keynes team with a excellent qualifying which earned him the third fastest time overallbehind an untouchable Max Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who will start from pole position tomorrow, taking advantage of the world champion’s setback.

However, Perez obviously benefits from this setback and will therefore start in first row -exactly like 12 months ago – and will be able to try to play some interesting chances of winning. Understandably, Perez also took a few things off his chest at the press conference, asserting his role in the world champion team.

Checo’s Revenge

“I haven’t forgotten how to drive. Since Hungary we have taken steps in the right direction. We hope to finish with a good result tomorrow. There are many riders who have not maximized their potential recently. – Perez underlined – but the attention on me is greater”. The road to the front row actually also passed through a almost eliminated in Q2avoided by just three thousandths.

“I think I was fast in Q1 and Q2 too, but the problem was the order of the cars going out on the track. – Checo replied – happier with the car this weekend? Not at the beginning. We tried different things. The balance at medium-high speeds was positive, it’s going in the right direction”. Now we will have to try to collect championship points tomorrow, before enjoying the summer break: “I think the break comes at a good time for Red Bull, we have a lot to analyse. Before the updates, we need to figure out how to get the balance into the correct window.“. Words from someone who is convinced he will stay in the team, especially after what was achieved today.