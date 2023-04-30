(Reuters) – Mexican Sergio Pérez overtook Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari to win the first sprint race of the Formula One season in Azerbaijan on Saturday, while his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen finished third in a car damaged.

Leclerc, who started on pole position and finished second to more than double his season points total, was the first driver other than Pérez to beat double world champion Verstappen at the track this year.

Verstappen now has 75 points to Pérez’s 62, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso on 48. The main race will take place on Sunday.

Previously, the sprint determined Sunday’s starting grid, but it is now a one-off race after Formula 1 approved the change earlier this week in a bid to make Saturday more attractive to fans.

Sunday’s grid is now decided by qualifying on Friday.

Leclerc will again start on pole position for the Grand Prix, his fourth of the season.

