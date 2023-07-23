Perez silences social media

In this era where the social media court is on permanent duty, the results crisis of a Formula 1 driver like Sergio Perez is taken as a pretext for the most classic of “what’s behind it?“, seasoned with the inevitable conspiracy theories. “It is impossible that he has the same Red Bull as Verstappen”or again: “Since he said he wanted to aim for the world championship, he has mysteriously slowed down“, who hasn’t read these comments in recent months by taking a tour on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook?

In the course of an interview given to the Spanish del Sports world just on the eve of Hungary, Sergio Perez wanted to sweep away any conjecture: “The cars are the same. The team’s interest is to have both cars in front at every race. What is being insinuated is crazy, there are so many speculations. And the team is completely focused on giving me the opportunity to ride at my best, to think otherwise would be impossible. Now I’m just thinking about getting back to the level at the start of the championship, because many people tend to forget and believe that I’m second because they gave me points at the shop. If I’m still second after the recent results, it’s because I started the year well. I’m just thinking about getting back to that level, I’m not thinking beyond or 2025, e I feel the full support of the team“.

The pressure at Red Bull

But the numbers are hard to deny and the 99 points with which Checo arrived in Budapest are the second largest gap in history between two teammates after 10 races (only Alonso-Massa 131 in Ferrari in 2012 is worse): “I reiterate my thought, 90% of the riders on the grid would sink next to Verstappen. If you are not mentally strong you cannot be part of Red Bull and the level of pressure you are under in terms of the press should not be underestimated. In other teams like Ferrari, Aston Martin or Mercedes, when their drivers have difficult moments, nothing happens. At Red Bull, when you go through a difficult moment, it is immediately said that you will have to leave the team. Few drivers could beat Verstappen in the same car.”

Perez then confessed that he was working on the psychological aspect: “These two races before the summer break will be important. The mental part is crucial to be able to maintain the clama now. I’ve worked a lot on it with my psychologist and my state of mind is excellent at the moment. The key is to understand why every single thing happened and learn to deal with it. It is part of an athlete’s career and with my psychologist we have a constant dialogue“. Conclusion on the difference with Verstappen: “There are cars that make things easier for you, moments of the year when you feel more comfortable with the car and others less so, where you have to compensate a lot and it doesn’t come naturally. In those moments the small differences become very big. I’m calm because I’m giving my best, but the Red Bull drivers are judged differently by public opinion”.