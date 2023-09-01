F1 Monza, ups and downs from Perez

Even when he beats Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez he manages to “ruin” everything by finishing the second free practice session with an accident at the Alboreto curve (ex Parabolica). The Mexican, which wasn’t even in a spin push, touched the gravel with the left rear, losing control of his RB19 and ending up in the run-off area. Luckily for him, the same gravel slowed down the car’s movement, which only slightly touched the barriers with its rear wing.

Too bad for Checo, who did a great job on the track today, initially directing Red Bull’s work with the effectiveness of his morning set-up (more relaxed than the one chosen by Max Verstappen), and then beat his teammate in FP2, taking advantage of some traffic problems for the Dutchman. Even in terms of race pace, the former Racing Point rider provided very interesting feedback, to the point that the #11 even speaks of one of his best Fridays.

Perez’s words

“I had a bit of understeer coming out of the Alboreto, tried to keep the car on track and I felt like I had it under control, but I hit the gravel and that’s where the story ended. It doesn’t seem like an exaggerated damage, in fact it’s small, and we didn’t lose much in the final laps, so it’s nothing serious“, this is his comment in the mixed zone.

“On the bright side, the car runs fine. I feel comfortable, so I think we are in a good position for the rest of the weekend. It seemed a positive Friday, one of the best for usand puts me in a good position for this weekend“, he concluded. “We have worked very hard and found some modifications for the car, I hope to give demonstrations again tomorrow and Sunday“.