Mercedes versus Red Bull: the challenge for the constructors ‘and drivers’ world title is ready to reappear at Zandvoort, seat of Dutch Grand Prix. The circuit, absent from the circus since 1985, will therefore be a “novelty” for almost all the drivers who will take to the track, in the homeland of a Max Verstappen ready to receive all the affection of the home crowd.

However, within the Red Bull team the presence of Sergio Perez, with the Mexican who celebrated – on the occasion of the weekend in Belgium – his renewal for 2022. Yet, precisely Checo he did not hide some concerns ahead of the race, especially as regards the technical features by Zandvoort.

Interviewed by Motorsport Magazin in the usual press conference on Thursday, Perez analyzed the strengths of his car, underlining, however, also the less positive aspects that may arise on the circuit a few steps from the North Sea: “I believe we will be competitive – analyzed the 31-year-old – there will be many curves to go through at high or medium-high speed. It is in these points that we are strong ”.

At the same time, the Guadalajara driver is particularly afraid of a Mercedes threatening on the straights, and not only: “We expect them to be even more favorites in this respect – commented the second Red Bull guide – in addition to the fact that they have always had a very efficient car at their disposal elevated curves. They really seem to have more stability ”.

An aspect, the one highlighted by the Mexican, far from secondary for the appointment on Dutch soil: the Zandvoort track, in fact, has an elevated curve to be covered in full, with the latter launching the cars right on the starting straight . In this case, the layout could therefore favor the top speed of the German car, which has an advantage in completing an attack action before the braking of the famous Tarzan corner, and on a track – on the whole – hostile to overtaking.