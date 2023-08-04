What Perez revealed in Monaco and Hungary

During Q1 in Monaco, Sergio Perez lost control of the rear of his Red Bull RB19 at Sainte-Devote braking, ending up heavily against the barriers. With this accident, the Mexican driver not only irreparably compromised the weekend in the Principality, but as a result of ‘air’ transport of his car also revealed to the competition how elaborate the Red Bull car bottom is.

The undercarriage is the performance heart of these ground effect single-seaters and is the component that guarantees the aerodynamic load. In 2022 the RB18 won 17 out of 22 races, in 2023 it is 12 out of 12. The total is 29 race wins out of 34 disputed, in the last calendar year only the affirmation in Brazil at Interlagos escaped where something didn’t work perhaps also due to the Sprint format which prevented the Red Bull technicians from correcting a set-up that proved not to be up to the expectations performances instead found by the Mercedes, first and second at the finish line.

Pierre Wachétechnical director of Red Bull, interviewed by the French sports daily The Team he explained that it was certainly not ideal that the competition could ‘spy’ the bottom of the RB19 after Perez’s accident in Monaco: “The bottom of the car affects the design of the single-seater – Waché explained – everything that is done is in function of the fund. Unfortunately, everyone has seen what our fund is like after the accident in Monaco“.

“Even if our opponents already had an idea of ​​what we were doing, seeing all the channels next to the tunnel allows them to better understand our philosophy, which is to increase the venturi effect – added Waché – the flow coming from the front of the car enters the tunnel, but tends to want to leave it, to go up the side of the car. Our goal is to define a flow concept for the whole car that reduces losses on the floor side. The concept of the pontoons and all those bumps that can be seen on the sides of the floor serve this purpose: symbolically recreate miniskirts“.