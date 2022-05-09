Sergio Perez he finished in fourth place at the Miami Grand Prix, which was particularly special for him given the large Mexican public who came to support him on the Florida track. The second Red Bull home driver might have had the chance to beat Carlos Sainz and snatch the third step of the podium from the Ferrari man, but Checo’s desperate attack in the last part of the race, after the group had been reunited by the Safety Car , was not successful. That rather risky move, however, was made necessary by the many problems suffered by the number # 11 during the first part of the GP, which prevented him from being able to attack the Ferrari of the Spaniard earlier during the Grand Prix.

In fact, Perez had arrived almost under a second behind Sainz, but then the umpteenth problem linked to the reliability that occurred at Red Bull made him fall back in the space of a few corners. It was also concretely feared that the native of Guadalajara might not make it to the checkered flag, but then – albeit with some problems – his RB18 resumed running at acceptable times. After the race, however, Perez, aware that he had lost a possible podium for not his own responsibility, showed a certain fresentment of continuing problems that grip the Milton Keynes single-seaters.

“I think it was a sensor problem – told RacingNews365 website – the race was going well, but then when we had the sensor problem we lost about seven seconds in two laps. From then on it was just a bad race. The car has never been the same – Perez then continued, analyzing the rest of his GP – I was wasting too much time. I was like 10km / h slower on the straights. We have to keep working hard, because whenever [stiamo] finding different problems. Luckily we managed to finish the race. At a certain point [eravamo] really close to retiring. So get this [risultato] and being able to finish the race was positive“.