The Mexican happy for the win: “Very close to Max throughout the race, we brushed against the walls many times”. The Dutchman: “A lot to learn after this GP, in the end a good result for the team”

– Baku (Azerbaijan)

"The Safety Car? Yes, today everything worked out fine for us. We passed Charles quickly and put pressure on Max. We had less degradation than him in the first stint. It was good for us right away from that point of view. After the Safety Car it was another race on hard tyres". This is how Sergio Perez, the Red Bull driver, commented on the victory of the Azerbaijan GP which allows him to approach Max Verstappen in the standings. "We were very close to Max, we both pushed hard and we both touched the walls a couple of times – Perez said again – the way Max put pressure on me throughout the race made life difficult for me, but we are managed to keep it under control. Touch the wall? I was lucky, the front right held up".

max is satisfied — Verstappen had to settle for second place: “I was unlucky with the Safety Car – he said – then I pushed to try and stay close to Checo and to enter the DRS zone. However, the tires overheated because I was trying to follow Checo. Even with the balance I struggled to stay regular. I played around with the tools I had at my disposal and finally found a solution that worked better, but it was too late”.

important points — In the end, however, Max brought home important points for the championship and is satisfied: "There are many things to learn from this race, in the end it's a good result for the team. Tension in the team? The season is long, there are still many things to learn. Baku is very different from Miami, which in turn will be different from other tracks. We have to keep learning. You can't be perfect, there are days when you have to learn. I brushed against the walls in a few laps, but that's what happens on city tracks".