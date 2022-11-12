In the chaos of Interlagos Q3, conditioned by bad weather, by a track in constantly changing conditions and by the red flag caused by George Russell, among those who found themselves with ‘broken bones’ there was Sergio Perez. The Mexican of Red Bull, currently second in the championship and in full battle with Charles Leclerc in the general classification for the role of vice-Verstappen, did not in fact go beyond a disappointing ninth position on the starting grid of the Sprint Race, placing himself in front only of his rival. Monegasque. Paradoxically, Red Bull’s strategy ‘mark a man’ Leclerc with Checo’s car proved counterproductive. This is because of the clamorous strategic error of Ferrari who sent his # 16 on the track – the only one among the pole contenders – with intermediate tires.

Perez found himself behind Leclerc on the launch lap but, surprisingly, chose not to overtake him, concentrating on preparing his own lap. Due to yet another misunderstanding between Leclerc and the Ferrari pit wall, however, the 25-year-old from the Principality also remained on track for the timed lap, acting as a stopper in Perez. Checo thus lapped over three seconds slower than all the other riders on the track with dry tires. Then the interruption of qualifying due to Russell’s accident and the arrival of the pouring rain prevented any ambition for a comeback. “It was an unfortunate qualifying – commented Perez bitterly, admitting that he did not expect Ferrari’s choice to leave Leclerc on the track again – I was hindered by Leclerc and Ferrari “.

“It seemed clear to me that he was too slow with the intermediates in his launch lap e I thought he was going to pit – underlined again the winner of Monaco and Singapore – I expected him to stop and switch to slick tires. Instead he stayed in front of me and I had to finish my lap behind him, thus wasting too much time. We will never know where I could have gotten to. The first three places were possible, but instead we finished ninth and I am very disappointed with the result. Tomorrow we will do our best to try to recover and score points“.