Who knows if Sergio spoke Perez and the Red Bull wall after the team order to the advantage of Max Verstappen in the Spanish Grand Prix. “This is unfair“, Said the Mexican in the radio team: however, in Red Bull they have always been clear about the roles, and also Max Verstappen in Catalonia had a much better pace than his teammate. What is certain is that, even if he wants to, in Monte Carlo he will not be able to help his teammate too much: that of Monaco is a particular track, where he counts on Saturday. And on Saturday everyone fights for himself.

Perez, who conquered a podium in Monaco in 2016, in last year’s edition managed to grab an unexpected fourth position after ninth place on the starting grid. On Sunday he will certainly want to repeat this performance and, why not, improve it: “Monaco is one of the most special weekends of the season, especially Q3 on Saturday. Qualifying can get very intense because you know that 99% of your result is done on Saturday“, These are his words to the Red Bull channels. “I really like the track, it’s just great, no mistake can be made in Munich because if you do, it is usually very expensive. In my first attempt at Q3 in Monaco (in 2011, ed.) I had a big accidentwhen I lost my car coming out of the tunnel, it was probably my worst in Formula 1, yet I love this place and driving on that track. Last time in Munich is always irrelevant, because every weekend on those narrow streets is truly unique, and I think the atmosphere and history of the place contribute to this. Right now we have one incredible momentum at the team level and we are continuing to push. I can’t wait to see how the car will behave on the Monegasque track, I’ll give it my all“.