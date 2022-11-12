The constructors’ world title probably didn’t help Red Bull to live there with greater serenity Sprint Race of the Brazilian Grand Prix, closed with both Milton Keynes drivers off the podium. While Max Verstappen lost the lead after a spectacular duel with George Russell, then slipping out of the top-3 in favor of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton, the overall performance of the RB18 did not smile even at Sergio Perez, 5th and ahead of his rival for the title of vice-champion Charles Leclerc.

Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 at the end of the session, the Mexican did not hide all his disappointment about the potential of Red Bull at Interlagos, to the point of ranking it lower than that of direct rivals such as Mercedes and Ferrari: “I believe that we are behind both, for sure – said the number 11 – there Mercedes is the strongest, but Ferrari is also ahead of us. We hope to be able to reverse the situation tomorrow “. Among the positive points for Perez, however, there will be the penalty of 5 positions on the grid that will have to serve Carlos Sainz, ‘guilty’ of having replaced the power unit. For this reason, Checo he will therefore start from 4th place on the starting grid for tomorrow’s race, scheduled for 19:00 Italian time.