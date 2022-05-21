It wasn’t a great Saturday for Sergio Perez, unable to be really competitive in qualifying and thus help Max Verstappen – stopped by a problem at the DRS in the second qualifying attempt – against the two Ferraris. Indeed, the Mexican – fifth – he was also overtaken by one of the two Mercedes, that of George Russell, capable of blowing the second row from him for just 27 thousandths of a second. The gap remedied by Perez compared to poleman Charles Leclerc was really large, equal to 670 thousandths, as well as that suffered by teammate Verstappen, 0 ″ 347. For the fifth time out of six races, the 32-year-old from Guadalajara was slower than the reigning world champion in this first part of the season.

Perez has clear ideas on why the performance in qualifying was lacking: “Obviously it was not ideal to skip the first free practice, but it will happen to everyone this season. She clearly didn’t go according to plan. I think skipping PL1 cost us a lotbecause it was very difficult to understand how the tires worked this week, especially on the flying lap “, highlighted the experienced Red Bull driver, referring to the free practice session in which he was replaced by Juri Vips (remember that by regulation each team will have to grant two free practice sessions to a young person). Perez hopes for a comeback race: “I didn’t feel completely comfortable with the car, I was too close to the limit with both the tires and the car. But I remain optimistic for tomorrow. What went wrong with the tires? I think the overheating. In general for the race I think we will see really strange things with the tires ”.