Fifth time in Q3, also beaten by Lando Norris’ McLaren, and fourth position on the starting grid, thanks to the penalty remedied by Valtteri Bottas yesterday. Even in Austria, in the qualifying of the Styrian GP, ​​the qualification turned out to be the weak point of Sergio Perez. The Mexican was the least fast of the four riders of the top teams, but is still fully in the running for a podium in tomorrow’s race. It would be his third in a row, after Baku and Le Castellet.

GP Styria 2021, the starting grid

“I am a bit disappointed with today’s qualifying – Perez admitted at the end of today’s session – especially from Q1, because I think it really compromised our session. We had to use a second set of tires for the second lap because I wasn’t totally happy with the balance. Then for my first lap in Q3 I was on used tires and I felt like I did pretty well. But when we switched to the new tire, the lap was very complicated and I didn’t improve than I had hoped for. We just have to analyze what happened on that first lap and start from there, especially since the margins are extremely narrow here, even compared to the cars in the center of the group.“.

Race pace, Hamilton-Verstappen back and forth

Looking at the race, however, Perez has shown that he has certainly not lost confidence this weekend, on the contrary: “We still have a very good strategy for tomorrow – remarked the pilot from Guadalajara – since we start with the soft ones. There is a long game ahead and still a lot to play, so I’m looking forward to it. I think we can have a good solid race. Congratulations also to Max today, he did a great job “.