With the start of the summer break in August, the Red Bull can enjoy the holidays with a certain peace of mind, at least as regards the provisional classification situation both in the drivers ‘and constructors’ world championship: in the first, Max Verstappen enjoys an advantage of 80 points over Charles Leclerc, while in the challenge reserved for teams, the same Ferrari he is delayed by nearly 100 points (97 to be exact) from his Anglo-Austrian rivals.

A gap that became heavier at the end of the last appointment in Hungarycharacterized by the umpteenth strategic error of the Red against Leclerc, who came in sixth position after having even been fighting for the victory in the first half of the race. All this, of course, favored the comeback of the Red Bulls, with Verstappen winning the GP after a comeback from 10th, and with Sergio Perez arrived in front of Leclerc despite having started from eleventh position. The Mexican himself, however, did not want to go into the specifics of the mistakes made by the Ferrari box, defending his rivals from the strong accusations of recent days: “I think after the race it is always very easy to point fingers and say ‘what mistake they made’ – he explained to the media – but in the heat of the moment we are all prone to make these mistakes. We live on such small margins that these things can happen“.

In conclusion, Perez then focused on the current state of his team, denying that in Milton Keynes one can go on vacation with the thought of having already closed the games in advance for the world championship: “We are experiencing a positive moment, but we take nothing for granted – he added – not surprisingly, we are aware that the last two races have been difficult for us. There have been some changes on the car, so we need to understand everything that caused the problems to come back even stronger in view of the triple appointment “.

After the summer break, Formula 1 will restart the engines in Spa-Francorchamps in the last weekend of August, and then fly the following week to nearby Holland, to Zandvoort. For Italian fans, the most awaited appointment will be that from 9 to 11 September, when the Circus will arrive in Monza for the Italian GP.