Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In light of the doubts and speculation surrounding the future and fate of the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, and whether he is continuing with the team or on his way to leave to coach the Brazil national team, Florentino Perez, president of the “royal” club, was keen to speak on this issue for the first time, although The rumors circulating around it date back to a few months, specifically since the dismissal of Tite, the coach of the “Samba” team, after the end of the last World Cup 2022.

It seems that the joy of “Al-Merengue” winning the King’s Cup of Spain after defeating Osasuna 2-1 is the fundamental reason that prompted Perez to break his silence and speak to various Spanish media, read, audio and visual, and he said very frankly: I can no longer bear to listen to those who talk a lot. About the position of this coach, and to them I say: Ancelotti is staying with us because he is bound by a contract until the summer of 2024.

And about the reason for his agreement to talk about this matter after months of silence, Peres said: Because I am excited today and very happy after we won the King’s Cup, which was difficult for us for many years.

He added, “I do not see a logical reason for Ancelotti to leave the Santiago Bernabeu and the Spanish capital this summer, and there is an agreement between us and we are all happy, and I am likewise whenever we get a new title, because these titles do not come easily, but rather we make a lot of effort and sacrifices for them.”

And Spanish press sources close to the royal club said that Perez’s joy and happiness had other reasons. Despite the team’s distance from the competition for the league title, it did not come out of the season “zero-handed”, but rather succeeded in winning 3 championships, the first of which was the European Super Cup after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt. At the beginning of this season, and the second was winning the Club World Cup after defeating Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia, and here is the third tournament, the King’s Cup of Spain, after defeating Osasuna.

And the matter did not stop at this point, but the team is still competing in its favorite tournament, the European Champions League, and it has an important and difficult match ahead of it in the first leg of the tournament semi-final against Manchester City at the “Santiago Bernabeu” stadium, which means that it was not a season to forget, but rather 3 tournaments were achieved and this Good thing.

The same sources said that Ancelotti also credits him with having worked since the first day of his presence in Madrid to push the new young stars who represent “Real the future”, and succeeded in developing the performance of most of them, especially the Brazilians Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo, the Uruguayan Valverde and the French Eduardo Camavinga.