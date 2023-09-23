Diego Pérez de los Cobos is the only commander of the State security forces who has openly challenged the all-powerful Fernando Grande-Marlaska and who still has his head on his shoulders. At least, for now. And there have already been five years of all-out war between the minister (who has gone so far as to publicly disqualify the colonel) and the most valued and loved Civil Guard commander within the institution.

That conflict in which ‘Goliath’ is currently taking the worst part despite using all his resources to attack ‘David’, this week had its last? episode when the Supreme Court dealt a new judicial blow to the minister (a judge by profession) by upholding the three appeals presented by Pérez de los Cobos against the decision of Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s department not to propose to the Council of Ministers his promotion to general of Brigade.

Although the resolution does not imply, by any means, that the command will achieve the desired generalship, the judicial slap to the minister was celebrated as a true victory in the environment of the current head of the Madrid Command. Above all, because, once again, the command exposed Grande-Marlaska, who in May 2021, in an interview, defended the cleanliness of that process that has now been annulled by the Supreme Court, alleging that “the promotions were “the Government decides.” In short, Marlaska made it clear that, in his opinion, Pérez de los Cobos did not have the merits to reach the top of the ranks, an assessment to say the least unusual for a minister.

The lack of harmony between the minister and the colonel goes back a long way. Since Marlaska took over the reins of the Interior in June 2018, he made it clear that he was not going to count on Pérez de los Cobos. They affirm in the Civil Guard that the new leadership of the Interior did not view favorably the colonel who, although he had arrived at the Interior as an advisor in 2006 at the hands of Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, had continued promoting in the shadow of Mariano Rajoy’s ministers until become the central government’s key man in the deployment of the Police and the Civil Guard against the illegal 1-O referendum.

Fulfilled for investigating whether 8-M spread covid and the Supreme Court ruled that Marlaska violated the law by punishing him

By the time Marlaska arrived at the Interior, Pérez de los Cobos had already been appointed by Ignacio Zoido as head of the Madrid Command, a key position in the Civil Guard, although, in the eyes of the new Interior team, he had not been able to shake the trail of being the man of the PP against the ‘procés’. Only a few days after Marlaska’s arrival, hostilities broke out when the minister struck down Manuel Sánchez Corbí (one of Pérez’s best friends) as head of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard on August 1, 2018. for ordering the suspension of activities after having exhausted the reserved funds.

Key in the process



That was the beginning of hostilities that had already been fueled for months by the lack of recognition that Marlaska always exhibited towards the colonel despite his key role against the secessionist attempt of 2017. Not a word of encouragement when the command declared in the fall of 2019 in the Supreme Court. What’s more, in the Interior there was some discomfort over the fact that the testimony of a high-ranking officer of the security forces ended up becoming key to the condemnation of political leaders of parties that had voted in favor of the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

But those skirmishes did not become a total war until everything broke out on May 24, 2020 when Marlaska dismissed the head of the Madrid Civil Guard command for his decision to investigate whether the 8-M demonstration in the capital of Spain helped the expansion of the pandemic that had just broken into the country. Interior limited itself to alleging “lack of trust” to cut off his head.

The minister even linked Pérez with the misuse of reserved funds, when he was never charged

The judicial battle between Pérez and Marlaska lasted almost three years until in March the Third Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court decided that the minister-judge broke the law when he struck down the colonel, because in reality his dismissal was a punishment for not submit to the “unacceptable interference” of the ministry’s top official in informing him of an investigation that had been expressly declared secret by the court.

That blow from the Supreme Court, far from making a dent in Marlaska, gave him the courage to continue personally attacking his most hated command. “The underlying reasons for the dismissal due to loss of confidence persist and have been confirmed and consolidated with the elements known later,” the minister went on to say in the Senate, who nevertheless finally replaced Pérez as head of the Command.

The minister’s biggest offense to the colonel, however, took place on March 29 of this year, again at the parliamentary headquarters. In Congress, Marlaska breathed a sigh of relief with a new public attack on his enemy, whom he linked to the use of the funds reserved to pay for Operation Kitchen to spy on Luis Bárcenas, although he was never charged in that matter. “Would you have confidence in those people who managed the reserved funds and who managed the funds without due control?” he snapped at the PP deputy Ana Vázquez when she insisted on the need to rehabilitate the image of the hopeless commander. That was Marlaska’s last attack, for now, against his Chinese woman in his shoe.