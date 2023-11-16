Perez vs Hamilton for the vice-champion title

Formula 1 is preparing for its big return to Las Vegas with the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championship already decided in favor of Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Under the artificial lights of the city of vices, however, there are still two challenges that are open to any outcome, and which concern the fight for the conquest of the title of vice-champion. While among the Constructors the duel is between Mercedes and Ferrari, among the drivers Lewis Hamilton will try to complete the difficult comeback over the other Red Bull of Sergio Perezin advantage of 32 points on the seven-time world champion.

The success missing from Baku

The Mexican, who hasn’t won since the end of April, i.e. since Azerbaijan GP, will try to return to the top step of the podium to definitively close the issue, moreover on another street circuit like that of Baku. An objective that the #11 underlined in the pre-weekend press conference, during which he made a connection between that victory and this weekend, where it will be necessary to maintain high concentration: “I think there are no differences compared to the past – he commented regarding the challenge with Hamilton – we just need to do our thing and make sure we make the most of the next two weekends. It would be nice to be able to win here because it’s the first chance we have, but other than that I think it’s more important to focus on a good season finale. Compared to Baku, things have changed, and this is how the years evolve in Formula 1. I feel that we are in a good moment as a group and as a team. We haven’t been able to put the results together over the last few weekends, but I think we’re on the right track and that we are getting very close to our early season performances“.

The race at night

Perez also commented on the Las Vegas GP schedule, criticizing above all the starting time and the challenges that will arise with the low air and track temperatures: “I find it a little absurd to stay awake for so long at nightbut it will be a good challenge – he added – and we have no idea what this place will be like. It will all be very different from the rest of the year, because first of all there are the temperaturesand then it comes to keep tires warm in the right window, and I think this will be there real challenge. So it’s going to be very different from anything else we’ve done this year. We all don’t think we know how strong we will be, so it will be an interesting race.”

Three weekends one after the other

Outside of the unique characteristics of this event, Max Verstappen’s teammate also provided his perspective on the three consecutive race weekendsa week after Interlagos and a week before Abu Dhabi, the last round of the world championship: “We all try – he concluded – obviously it is demanding for all the drivers, but not only for them, also for the teams, engineers and mechanics. It’s an intense part of the season. We try to prepare ourselves as best we can to face this type of demanding program, with travel and lack of training. It’s obviously very difficult to keep up with the training, so it’s a little bit more difficult, it’s a very busy part of the year.”.