Eighteen points are a nice tally, especially for a driver who has only won two Grand Prix in Formula 1. But Sergio Perez he does not stop playing the team man and looks at the performance of Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team does not leave Melbourne with a smile, given the third reliability problem in three races, with the top man betrayed twice. Beyond the technical problems, however, Red Bull never gave the impression of being able to win, despite the fact that the Safety Car provided two pretty good assists to Verstappen. And so Perez had to deal more with the Mercedes (excellent overtaking by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell) than with the Red.

“It was a good result considering the various unfortunate moments of the first two races of the year but, unfortunately, we lost Max and it would have been nice to have a double podium. It was a very complicated race with overtaking at the start and the Safety Cars, but we managed to overcome the difficulties. My first start was poor, in the first stint we struggled a lot with the degradation of the medium tire, we were a bit unlucky with the Safety Car and we lost two positions which we made up for later. We got a few things wrong over the weekend and we fought more with Mercedes than with Ferrari, so the pace wasn’t what we wanted. But we will work on it. We have to analyze this weekend well because yesterday we were close to pole but in the race we were a bit too far from the ideal pace. Ferrari is the fastest car, we want to be there to fight with them and today it wasn’t like that. If we are able to improve the car a little, then we can be more confident for the next races“, The Mexican told Red Bull channels.