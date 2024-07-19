Two decisive races

The Hungarian GP weekend for Red Bull has a particular importance: it is in fact the first of the two races that will lead the Circus into the summer break and which could be crucial for the future of Sergio Perez. The Mexican, coming from many disappointing results, is in fact considered under examination and he could also lose his place after the Spa race if he doesn’t return to fuel the Red Bull standings with points finishes.

Checo’s problems

He also spoke about Checo’s complex situation Pierre Wachetechnical director of Red Bull, who was interviewed at a press conference in Hungary: “Perez? We exchange feedback and we are trying to help him get better results in the next two races before the break. It seems the car doesn’t suit his preferences“.

Good signs from FP1

However, Verstappen also showed some difficulties compared to the beginning of the year, at least in driving the car. “Max’s balancing problem is not package dependent – Waché commented on the matter – but it’s intrinsic to the car and the temperature at which the tyres work. FP1 is not enough to draw conclusions but it seems that we are going in the right direction. There were no alarms”he concluded. The good feelings concern the updates that the Milton Keynes team has brought to try to respond to the evident steps forward made in recent months by McLaren and Mercedes.