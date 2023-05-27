Why Max just touches the wall with some upset in Q1, his teammate comes out of the battle less unscathed. Already in the first part of qualifying, Pérez parks his Red Bull in the wall. This means that the Mexican driver will start at the very back tomorrow. Zhou, Hulkenberg, Magnussen and Sargeant also drop out in Q1

In Q2 it’s Norris who hits the wall, but not before setting a good time. This means that between Q2 and Q3, McLaren must quickly repair the car. Piastri, de Vries, Albon, Stroll and Bottas drop out in Q2. Verstappen set the fastest time in both parts of qualifying. Fellow resident Leclerc takes P2 in Q2.

On to Q3

With five minutes to go, Verstappen knocks Alonso off the fastest time in Q3. But suddenly Ocon shoots for pole position with three minutes to go. This ensures that Alonso and Verstappen also go out again to set a time. With more than a minute to go, Leclerc flies to the fastest time. Suddenly it becomes very exciting.

Verstappen takes first-ever pole during Monaco 2023 qualifying

And then suddenly it’s Alonso who takes provisional pole with less than a minute to go, but Verstappen still has a chance. And he uses it. At the very last moment Verstappen shoots up the list and takes his first ever pole in Monaco. Norris doesn’t come out again in Q3 and finishes in tenth place. Ocon is the big surprise of this qualifying: he takes a neat P4.

Starting grid F1 race in Monaco 2023

Q3

01. Verstappen

02. Alonso

03.Leclerc

04. Ocon

05. Sainz

06.Hamilton

07. Gasley

08.Russell

09. Tsunoda

10. Norris

Q2

11. Pistri

12. deVries

13. Albon

14. Stroll

15. Bottas

Q1

16. Sergeant

17. Magnussen

18. Hulkenberg

19.Zhou

20. Perez

Timetable Monaco 2023

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM