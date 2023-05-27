Why Max just touches the wall with some upset in Q1, his teammate comes out of the battle less unscathed. Already in the first part of qualifying, Pérez parks his Red Bull in the wall. This means that the Mexican driver will start at the very back tomorrow. Zhou, Hulkenberg, Magnussen and Sargeant also drop out in Q1
In Q2 it’s Norris who hits the wall, but not before setting a good time. This means that between Q2 and Q3, McLaren must quickly repair the car. Piastri, de Vries, Albon, Stroll and Bottas drop out in Q2. Verstappen set the fastest time in both parts of qualifying. Fellow resident Leclerc takes P2 in Q2.
On to Q3
With five minutes to go, Verstappen knocks Alonso off the fastest time in Q3. But suddenly Ocon shoots for pole position with three minutes to go. This ensures that Alonso and Verstappen also go out again to set a time. With more than a minute to go, Leclerc flies to the fastest time. Suddenly it becomes very exciting.
Verstappen takes first-ever pole during Monaco 2023 qualifying
And then suddenly it’s Alonso who takes provisional pole with less than a minute to go, but Verstappen still has a chance. And he uses it. At the very last moment Verstappen shoots up the list and takes his first ever pole in Monaco. Norris doesn’t come out again in Q3 and finishes in tenth place. Ocon is the big surprise of this qualifying: he takes a neat P4.
Starting grid F1 race in Monaco 2023
Q3
01. Verstappen
02. Alonso
03.Leclerc
04. Ocon
05. Sainz
06.Hamilton
07. Gasley
08.Russell
09. Tsunoda
10. Norris
Q2
11. Pistri
12. deVries
13. Albon
14. Stroll
15. Bottas
Q1
16. Sergeant
17. Magnussen
18. Hulkenberg
19.Zhou
20. Perez
Timetable Monaco 2023
Sunday
Race: 3:00 PM
