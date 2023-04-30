Sergio Perez is completely satisfied with the battle with Max for the title.

Sergio Perez had, as usual, a great weekend in Azerbaijan. The Mexican was actually just as fast as Verstappen in qualifying and struck in the races. A bit lucky, he became the first man to win the Grand Prix in Azerbaijan more than once this afternoon. The previous winners were Rosberg (2016, officially the European Grand Prix), Ricciardo (2017), Hamilton (2018), Bottas (2019), Perez (2021) and Verstappen (2022). For the Mexican himself, it was the fifth victory in the royal class.

Follower Alonso is already 27 points behind Perez

Because it all went a little less for Verstappen, Perez has reduced his backlog in the World Cup from fifteen to just six points. Alonso is third in that World Cup, but is already 27 points behind Perez. Unless Aston Martin takes huge advantage of their extra wind tunnel time, the title fight will therefore be between Max and Sergio. Something both teammates have of course been aware of for a long time.

Rosberg

Now there has always been that phase in championships where ‘the dominant team’ proves to be dominant again and the ‘second driver’ publicly claims the title. We know it from Barrichello at Ferrari, Coulthard at McLaren, Webber at Red Bull, Bottas at Mercedes, and so on. Usually nothing comes of the ambitions. Only Rosberg, after being washed his ears in 2015 by Hamilton in 2016, actually – albeit narrowly – turned the tables.

Perez counts himself rich

Of course, Perez hopes that he can also do a Rosberg by beating the reigning two-time champion. The Mexican is now in his third year at Red Bull alongside Max, so if it still needs to be done, now is the time. So after today’s race we hear full sentences from the Mexican. This states, among other things, that if he had not had ‘bad luck’ in Melbourne (read: his car drove into the gravel in qualifying), he would now have been at the top.

Ash is burnt peat

Now it is indeed the case that if Perez had taken at least P2 in Australia, he would now be two points ahead of Verstappen. Anyway, if Verstappen doesn’t have a breakdown in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he might win the race there. If doesn’t count, certainly not in Formula 1. Below the line, Max has ‘just’ finished first twice and second twice in two races. If our Formula 1 Terminator / metronome keeps up with that, there is little to be done against it.

Checo has dreams

But hey, it’s that time of year when Perez gets to dream. And since two of the next three races will be held on street circuits, it cannot be ruled out that Checo is first after the Monaco Grand Prix. He would then become the first Mexican to lead the Formula 1 World Championship. Even the late ones Hermanos Rodriguez never succeeded. Even though they died before they got that chance.

Does Perez have cause for optimism?

It must also be said; although Max had some bad luck both in Saudi Arabia and this afternoon, he couldn’t easily catch up and blow past his teammate in both races. Based on last year and the 2021 season, that was the expectation of most. The difference seems to be less this year, also in the qualifications. What percentage chance do you give Checo against Max? Let us know in the comments!

