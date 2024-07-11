The climate at Red Bull

The former driver and current television commentator finished the last British Grand Prix Martin Brundle focused on the possible scenario of Max Verstappen moving to Mercedes, all without the Dutchman experiencing a particular crisis of results with the Red Bull. Yet, remaining in Milton Keynes, Brundle expressed another opinion on the permanence of the Anglo-Austrian team’s drivers, focusing his attention this time on Sergio Perez.

The ‘Checo’ crisis

The Mexican has in fact signed a two-year contract with Red Bull, but since the announcement in early June, ‘Checo’s’ performances have been very disappointing. Suffice it to say that his best personal result since then was 7th place in Canada, with a series of performances in qualifying and in the race that are increasingly casting doubt on the 34-year-old’s future in Red Bull, as can also be seen from the names of possible replacements that have been circulating repeatedly in recent days. In many, therefore, a question almost logically arises: What drives the team to keep Perez on the team?

Why according to Brundle

Brundle himself provided an answer to the podcast Sky Sports F1and it has nothing to do with sporting aspects: “We know that from a commercial point of view it is interesting for them and that it is a good match for Max. – has explained – usually he is fast enough to do a good job and bring relevant information, but not fast enough to annoy Max. It works for them, and so they won both championships. But suddenly they have rivals and they cannot win the constructors’ title without Sergio being in top form. The basic rules have changed, and in that sense one wonders how long they will be able to manage this situation. But with the sponsorshipwith the Red Bull advertising in North and South Americawith the Gran Mexico Award still to go, wouldn’t you really want Sergio Perez on the grid? That’s the balance. If he had been ‘pilot B’ and nationality or publicity had not mattered, they would have replaced him, let’s be honest.“.

Who instead of Perez?

If Perez has already ended his relationship with Red Bull, or were to end it later, Brundle himself would choose his replacement: “It’s a tough race – he continued – you could say Ricciardo’s head is in the right place to not get hit by Max again, but I think it happened to Sergio too and his head should be in the right place too. We feel Daniel is under pressure for his seat, not to mention the reward for moving to the top team. Their F2 guys won’t be ready. I would put Lawsonif they’re going to put someone there, to see what he can do and try to manage his head. It seems pretty strong“. Not surprisingly, the young New Zealander also spent the filming day at Silverstone with Red Bull.